Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,398 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,493,000 after buying an additional 2,059,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlassian by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,953,000 after buying an additional 1,342,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after buying an additional 1,113,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after buying an additional 1,010,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.71, a P/E/G ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

