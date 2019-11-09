Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 156.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

