Eryllium Price Tops $0.0001 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Eryllium has a total market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00793615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000702 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.