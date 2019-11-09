Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.14.

TSE ERO remained flat at $C$19.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.68. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

