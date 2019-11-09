Eric R. Tapia Sells 865 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GWW opened at $324.92 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $325.10. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

