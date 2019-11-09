Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of ERA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Era Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Era Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Era Group by 116.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Era Group during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Era Group during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Era Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

