Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Evolent Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Evolent Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

EVH stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

