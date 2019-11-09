Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,160. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

