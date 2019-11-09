Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Position Trimmed by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Enviva Partners worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 240.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 369.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

EVA stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enviva Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

