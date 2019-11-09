Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 992.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,020,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,110 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 137,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

