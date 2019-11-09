Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.