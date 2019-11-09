Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

