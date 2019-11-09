Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $431,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $217,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.71. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.13.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $74,381,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at $80,428,893.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $95,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,463 shares of company stock valued at $114,287,482 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

