EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NPO opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

