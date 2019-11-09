EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

