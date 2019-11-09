Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of ET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,153,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,246. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.