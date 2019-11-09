Endologix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Endologix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endologix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

ELGX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Endologix has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endologix by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,807 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

