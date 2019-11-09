Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.60 to C$3.20 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,068. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,970,287.85.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

