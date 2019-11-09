Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report sales of $145.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.58 million and the highest is $146.32 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $123.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $577.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.22 million to $581.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.93 million, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $598.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.72. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.