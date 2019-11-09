Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Cfra to Hold

Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

