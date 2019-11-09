Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.