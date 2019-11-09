Elementeum Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Elementeum has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Elementeum has a market cap of $45,134.00 and $4.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.01428691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00121848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,440 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

