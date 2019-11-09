ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 2886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several analysts have commented on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

