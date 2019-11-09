ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 2886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several analysts have commented on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.