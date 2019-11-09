Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.07-3.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to a weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,453,952.85. Also, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $293,949.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.