Eileen Schloss Sells 4,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $381,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AYX opened at $93.00 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $147.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

