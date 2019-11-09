Effect.AI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $163.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BitMart. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.01467218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00121443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

