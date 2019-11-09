Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.47. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.