ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.55. 428,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

