ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.
TSE:ECN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.55. 428,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
