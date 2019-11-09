Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Earnings Results

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 585,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 0.81. Echostar has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

