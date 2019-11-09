Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,785.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,759.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,840.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

