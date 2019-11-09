Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $578,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

