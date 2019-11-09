Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.