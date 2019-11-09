Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 579,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 405,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%.

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 310,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $50,126.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

