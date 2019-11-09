Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

EGLE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $131,001.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 310,056 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

