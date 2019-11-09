Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 436.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $61,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Novocure by 59.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,005,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $432,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,870.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,432 shares of company stock worth $41,432,963. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

