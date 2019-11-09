Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $83.37 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $83,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Msci by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Msci by 18.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Msci by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Shares of MSCI opened at $245.00 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $249.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

