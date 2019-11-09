Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $66.76 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $66,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.