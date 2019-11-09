e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00695036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,924,882 coins and its circulating supply is 17,102,491 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

