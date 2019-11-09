DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.41 ($88.85).

HEI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €65.10 ($75.70). 1,471,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

