Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 186,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,764. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dynex Capital by 70.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Dynex Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.