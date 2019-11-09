Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cision were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cision by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cision in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cision in the third quarter valued at $1,620,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cision in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Cision by 54.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CISN. Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Cision Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

