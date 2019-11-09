Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 853.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $211.60 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $215.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,150 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

