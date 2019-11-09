Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 116,069 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,069 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in News by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,435,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,224 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in News by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 33,536,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,414,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1,014.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 984,366 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.90 on Friday. News Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

