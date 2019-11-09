Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,703 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 159.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,385 shares of company stock worth $963,200. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The Western Union stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.