Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UMB Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UMB Financial by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $872,516 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

