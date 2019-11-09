DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,313. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

