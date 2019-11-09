DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 61,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,465. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. DSV AS/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

