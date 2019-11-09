Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,981 shares of company stock worth $2,669,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

