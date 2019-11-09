Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) versus Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Head to Head Comparison

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Danaos and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos -18.46% 20.35% 5.53% Dorian LPG 10.16% 4.52% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Dorian LPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $458.73 million 0.38 -$32.94 million $12.32 0.92 Dorian LPG $158.03 million 4.29 -$50.95 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Danaos and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Danaos.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Danaos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.