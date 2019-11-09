Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

